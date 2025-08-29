HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has expressed deep concern and sorrow over an incident of gang rape reported in Gujrat.

Senator Tarar said that violence against women and children is absolutely unacceptable in any civilized society and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims, said a press release issued here.

“I hope Punjab Police will carry out a comprehensive investigation into this heinous crime so that the perpetrators are brought to justice without delay,” the minister stated.

He further emphasized that the Ministry of Human Rights will closely monitor the case and extend full support to ensure that justice is served.