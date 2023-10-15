HR bodies slam Israeli siege of Gaza, as 2mln Gazans wait for water

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali

LAHORE, Oct 15 (APP): The global human rights bodies condemned on Sunday the Israel’s inhuman blockade of Gaza and demanded immediate restoration of supply of water and electricity to the Palestinian territory, one of the most crowded places on Earth.

Gaza has been under war and siege since Saturday under a constant bombardment that Gazan health officials say has killed more than 1,000 people. Israel has imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip since last Monday, cutting-off the water supply while as it kept bombing targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave.

Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday that there were dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. It is worth mentioning here that Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday have denounced Israel’s siege of Gaza demanding that aid be “immediately” allowed to enter the blockaded enclave.

Meanwhile Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply, food, electricity and other essential supplies, Philip Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Refugee Agency for the Palestinians, says that Israel has cut off the water supply by attacking Gaza, due to which water has become a big problem for the Palestinians.

According to the United Nations, water has become a matter of life and death for Gaza after the Israeli military siege.

Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said that 2 million people currently do not have access to water, which has made their lives even more difficult, for which it is necessary to allow the delivery of fuel to Gaza.

He further said that humanitarian aid has not been allowed in Gaza for a week, due to the non-availability of clean water, Palestinians have been forced to drink dirty water, which is also spreading diseases.

On the other hand, in a statement from Israel, it has been said that it is preparing attacks on Gaza from all three routes (land, air and sea). In this regard, the Zionist forces have ordered the citizens of Gaza to emigrate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also signaled to his troops that the next phase of the war is coming, in which Israel is expected to launch a ground attack on Gaza.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned Israel’s decision to evacuate Palestinians, saying that forcing hospital patients to relocate would be a death sentence.

Former Senator Sehar Kamran, and President of Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) told APP that the people of Muslim states stand united in support of Palestine, yet the collective voice of Muslim nations lacks strength and remains unheard.

The disappointing response of international organizations like UN, and UNSC despite the alarming number of civilian casualties and Israel?’s use of phosphorus bombs on civilians is deeply concerning.

To a question Kamran said that till now, the escalating violence in Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 1,799 Palestinians, including 583 children and 351 women.

Given the current circumstances, it won’t be possible for any Muslim state to disregard the will of their people and restore ties with Israel, she added.

Amnesty International on Friday said its Crisis-Evidence-Lab (CEL) on Friday has verified that Israeli military units striking Gaza areas, are equipped with white phosphorus artillery rounds.

“We are investigating what appears to be the use of white phosphorus in Gaza, including in a strike near a hotel on the beach in Gaza City,” the rights group said in a statement.

Amnesty said white phosphorus “burns at extremely high temperatures when exposed to air can continue to burn inside flesh,” “causes horrific pain life-changing injuries” and “can’t be put out with water.”

This is why white phosphorus should never be used in civilian areas. Gaza is one of the most thickly populated areas in the world. As we continue to closely investigate these deeply concerning cases,” the Amnesty further added. “it urges Israel to ensure respect for International Humanitarian Law, (IHL) in all circumstances and at all times, civilians must be spared.”

Similarly Human Rights Watch (HRW) late Thursday said it has verified videos showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over Gaza and Lebanon on Oct. 10 to 11.

“Israel’s use of white phosphorus in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries,” the HRW further said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement at a weekly briefing on Thursday has strongly condemned the “indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force” by Israeli forces against the civilian population in Gaza and called for an urgent intervention by global powers to cease hostilities.

“We are deeply concerned over the fast-deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces, she added.”

“The decision to cut off electricity, fuel and water supplies is unjust and should be reversed, as it would severely impact the lives of the Palestinians residing in the enclave. she said.”

The spokesperson demanded Israel to “bring an immediate end to its campaign of indiscriminate bombing against the people of Gaza”.

Pakistan was deeply concerned by the fast deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the “inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces, she further informed.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called an “urgent extraordinary meeting” on October 18, in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israel-Gaza war, to address the “military escalation” and “threat to defence-less civilians in Gaza”.

The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will meet to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region,” the OIC said in a statement on its website.