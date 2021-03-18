Housing Ministry vacates ten houses from WAPDA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Ministry of Housing Works (MoHW) has vacated as many as ten government houses from the employees of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) during the last year.

“The rest of the government accommodations will revert back to the pools of Estate Office by December 2021,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said the mechanism has been decided by the Ministry of Housing and Works and WAPDA authorities amicably in a meeting during last year in this regard.

However the allottees who had been allotted accommodation prior to the promulgation of Accommodation Allocation Rules-2002 would be allowed to retain the government accommodation till their date of superannuation, he added.

To a question, he said the Estate Office has vacated some 1,378 houses from illegal and unauthorized occupants in the federal capital with the help of local administration during the last two and half years.

To streamlining the allotment process, the official said that as many as 2,245 houses were allotted to the government employees on merit basis.

After the judgment of Supreme Court, he said the allotment of government houses and quarters were being made strictly on merit and maturity of turn on respective general waiting list of the federal government servants under rule 6 & 7 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002.

He said that general waiting list was being maintained and updated by Estate Office regularly which has been established by the information technology department of Estate Office.

The official said the federal government employees may apply online or through mail for registration on general waiting list which was also available in the Estate Office website www.estate-office.gov.pk.