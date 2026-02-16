Housing Ministry committed to addressing allottees’ issues on priority: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, has assured that the ministry was fully committed to addressing the issues of allottees on a priority basis.

He expressed these views during the groundbreaking ceremony for infrastructure development work in Sectors F-14 and F-15, launched by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA). He added that the formal commencement of development work in Islamabad’s Sectors F-14 and F-15 is a practical demonstration of this resolve.

He noted that the project was originally launched in 2015 but faced delays due to various reasons. However, he said it is now being revived and moved forward at full pace.

The minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, special emphasis is being placed on housing projects, resulting in a significant acceleration of development activities.

He expressed satisfaction that all sectors of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority have started returning to track.

Pirzada assured that all concerns of landowners and allottees would be addressed, fair compensation would be ensured, and the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He said that, under the agreement, development work will be carried out by the National Logistics Cell (NLC), whose cooperation he described as commendable.

The federal minister emphasized that continuous engagement will be maintained with all stakeholders and that restoring the institution’s credibility remains a top priority.

He urged allottees to ensure the timely payment of installments to sustain the pace of development work and reiterated the government’s commitment to restarting all stalled projects in phases.

Secretary Housing and Works, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, said there would be no negligence in the full payment of claims to landowners, adding that his doors would always remain open to them and that their concerns would be addressed through the mediation of respected parliamentarians.

He further stated that allottees must immediately clear their outstanding dues; otherwise, under the law, the plots of defaulters could be cancelled. He urged them to ensure the timely payment of installments to maintain the pace of development work and reiterated that all stalled projects would be restarted in phases.

Earlier, Director General (DG) of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that the Authority is striving to complete all its projects on time, with the special guidance and efforts of the Federal Minister for Housing and Works playing a key role.

Members of the National Assembly Malik Ibrar Ahmed and Anjum Aqeel Khan, CEO of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Commander Engineer of the National Logistics Cell (NLC), Brigadier Muhammad Salman Malik, members of civil society, and a large number of allottees also attended the ceremony.