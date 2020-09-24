Housing minister vows zero tolerance over maladministration

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema Thursday said that the zero tolerance policy would be adopted towards maladministration and that the residents to be provided the best services at the vicinities at any cost.

During his visit to Federal Lodges I & II and Fatima Jinnah Women Hostel, he directed to introduce the best of facilities to the residents.

Moreover, Tashfeen Safdar, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works has also been directed pertaining to the renovation of Federal Lodges and Fatima Jinnah Women Hostel.

The minister indicated that the large number of working women and government officials were already in the waiting list to get accommodated in the said vicinities.

Therefore, to provide them with affordable and decent living should not only be the priority but also necessary steps must be taken, he said.

To get the deeper insight into issue, he also interviewed the residents and asked them to describe the issues they have to face.

The minister also showed serious concern over the issue of illegal residents in the government vicinities and made sure that strict legal action would be taken against them.

Tashfeen Safdar, Parliamentary, Amir Mohyuddin, Joint Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works and other officials of the Ministry were also present during the visit.