Housing Minister to Inaugurate Int’l Building and Construction Industry Exhibition and Conference on Thursday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will inaugurate the International Building and Construction Industry Exhibition and Conference on Thursday (October 30) at the Lahore Expo Centre.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing and Works, the inaugural ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Halls No. 1 and 2, and will be attended by a large number of national and international experts associated with the construction industry, as well as engineers, architects, representatives of industrial organizations, and students from relevant fields.

The three-day exhibition and conference aims to promote the development of Pakistan’s construction industry, encourage the adoption of modern technologies, introduce sustainable building practices, and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

During the exhibition, various stalls will showcase construction materials, modern designs, green building models, and technological innovations.