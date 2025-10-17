Housing Minister inaugurates sports complex at Local Medical Institute

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday inaugurated a newly constructed sports complex at the Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

According to the spokesperson, while addressing the ceremony, the minister highlighted the importance of promoting sports and healthy activities among students, emphasizing that such engagements are vital for their physical fitness and mental development.

He appreciated the institute’s administration for establishing the new facility, noting that the complex would not only enhance students’ participation in extracurricular activities but also contribute to improving their academic performance.

The minister also expressed gratitude to the college administration for allocating special quotas for deserving students from his native areas, particularly Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur.

Recalling his tenure as the Federal Minister for Sports, Pirzada proudly mentioned that during his short period in office, Pakistan had won 37 medals, a remarkable achievement in the nation’s sports history. He further shared that he himself had been a sports champion during his school years.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty members, students, and local dignitaries. Prominent attendees included Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar, SSP Operations Bahawalpur Malik Hassan Raza Khaki, DG Health Dr. Ali Mehdi, CEO Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases Dr. Ali Imran, Dr. Nisar-ur-Rehman (Dean, RIMS), Roshan Gardezi, Syed Raza Gardezi, Syed Abid Imam, and MPA Qasim Langah.