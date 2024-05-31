Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances of isolated rain:PMD

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot weather for most areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very hot with dust raising winds/ gusty winds are likely in southern parts.

Windstorm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also prevailing over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 06C, Bagrote 03, Gilgit 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05C.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 50C, Dadu, Turbat 49, Sibbi, Lasbela 48, Khairpur, Noorpur

Thal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mohenjo Daro 47, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Larkana, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur and Okara 46C.