ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While light rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and central/lower Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir in the afternoon, the MET office reported.

Weak moist currents are reaching western and southern parts of the country.

Maximum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Multan, Kot Addu, D G Khan, D I Khan 44, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Rohri, Mohenjodharo, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu 43.