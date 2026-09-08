Hot, humid weather to prevail over most plain areas on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over most plain areas of the country on Wednesday, while partly cloudy conditions are likely in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD forecast said Islamabad and adjoining areas would experience dry weather, with hot conditions expected during the daytime.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts, while plain areas will remain hot during the day. Partly cloudy conditions are likely in upper districts during the afternoon.

Most districts of Punjab are expected to experience hot and humid weather, while partly cloudy conditions are likely in Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas.

In Sindh, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts. Karachi and other coastal areas may experience partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle.

Most districts of Balochistan are also expected to remain hot and humid, while partly cloudy conditions are likely in coastal areas.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the past 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country, while rain and thunderstorms occurred at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kalam received two millimetres of rain, while Gupis recorded one millimetre.

Nokkundi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 C, followed by Sibbi and Bhakkar at 42 C. Dadu, Turbat, Dalbandin and Noor Pur Thal recorded 41 C.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in major cities were: Islamabad 23/35 C, Lahore 26/38 C, Karachi 27/33 C, Peshawar 27/37 C, Quetta 14/35 C, Gilgit 17/34 C, Muzaffarabad 22/37 C, Skardu 12/29 C, Murree 14/23 C, Faisalabad 27/38 C and Multan 27/37 C.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded 15/32 C, Jammu 24/34 C, Pulwama 16/32 C, Anantnag 17/32 C, Shopian 15/30 C and Baramulla 17/31 C, while Leh recorded 9/24 C.