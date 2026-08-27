Hot, humid weather to persist across most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Hot and humid weather is expected to persist across most plain areas of the country on Friday, while northern areas are likely to remain partly cloudy, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather forecast issued on Thursday.

According to the PMD, Islamabad and adjoining areas are expected to experience hot and humid weather.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most districts, while upper districts including Swat, Kohistan, Battagram and Chitral may experience partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon.

Most districts of Punjab are expected to remain hot and humid. Similar weather is likely in most parts of Sindh, although coastal areas may remain partly cloudy.

In Balochistan, mainly humid weather is expected in most districts, while partly cloudy conditions are likely in coastal areas.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience mainly dry and partly cloudy weather.

During the past 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Dadu and Bhakkar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, while Noor Pul Thal, Sibbi, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Chilas recorded 42C.

The maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 38C, Lahore 39C, Karachi 32C, Peshawar 39C, Quetta 36C, Gilgit 38C, Muzaffarabad 39C, Skardu 33C, Murree 25C, Faisalabad 39C and Multan 38C.