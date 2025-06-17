Hot and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan; heatwave alert issued for plains:PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country on Wednesday, with severe heat expected during the daytime, particularly in plain areas.

Isolated rain-thunderstorms are, however, likely in Kashmir and adjoining hilly regions.

The Met Office has issued a warning for very hot weather conditions in the plain areas of the country from June 18 to 21. Citizens, especially children, women, and the elderly, are urged to take precautionary measures.

The authorities advise the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, stay indoors as much as possible, and keep hydrated to minimize heat-related risks.

In Islamabad, hot and dry weather is expected with intense heat during the day. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will experience hot and dry conditions, with very hot weather in plain areas during the daytime.

Sindh will face mainly hot and humid conditions, with extreme heat expected in upper and central parts of the province.

In Balochistan, hot and dry weather is likely in most parts, with very hot temperatures in southern and eastern districts.

Kashmir is expected to see partly cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms, while Gilgit-Baltistan will remain generally dry with partly cloudy conditions.

Hot and dry weather prevailed across most regions during the past 24 hours, with intense heat in the plains.

However, isolated rain and thunderstorms occurred in Southeastern Sindh, Northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The recorded rainfall included: Nagarparkar 30 mm, Mithi 27 mm, Islamkot 14 mm, Diplo 06 mm in Sindh; Garhi Dupatta 09 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 06 mm, City 03 mm in Kashmir; Zhob 04 mm, Barkhan 02 mm in Balochistan; Skardu 02 mm, Bagrote 01 mm in Gilgit-Baltistan; and Balakot 01 mm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Jacobabad and Mohenjodaro recorded the highest temperature at 46 C, followed by Turbat, Nokkundi, and Dadu at 45 C.

The PMD continues to monitor the situation and advises the public to stay informed through official weather updates.