Hospitality Park Murree’ project; MoUs signed with key stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The National Police Foundation (NPF) has launched a new residential project titled NPF Hospitality Park Murree to provide welfare-focused housing solutions for police officers, civilians and especially the families of police martyrs and veterans, with formal MoUs signed during the launch ceremony to mark collaboration with key stakeholders.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the initiative was formally unveiled during an official ceremony, during which memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the foundation and key stakeholders. The event reflected NPF’s commitment to improving the standard of living for police personnel and the general public.

He said the project has been launched under the leadership and vision of Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Managing Director NPF Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, who has prioritized innovative, practical solutions for the welfare of the police force and associated communities.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that Hospitality Park Murree would directly benefit police officers from across the country, civilians, families of martyred officers, and retired police veterans. He emphasized that the foundation remains focused on launching sustainable, forward-looking real estate initiatives.

“Our goal is to deliver modern, well-equipped residential projects that align with the needs of our stakeholders, offering both comfortable living and secure investment opportunities,” Rizvi noted.

He further stated that the NPF is expanding its services by ensuring transparent membership processes, timely access to real estate information, and increased availability of affordable, high-quality investment avenues.

Rizvi also announced that NPF is actively working on healthcare sector initiatives aimed at providing advanced medical facilities for police officers, their families, and the wider community. He reiterated that access to quality housing, education, and healthcare remains a central priority of the foundation.