Honored to be official FO spokesperson: Chaudhri

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): The newly-appointed Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Sunday said that he was “honored” to be the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I feel honoured to be the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I wish to thank all those who’ve been sending me best wishes for my new assignment,” he said on the official Twitter handle.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who would be looking after the work of Aisha Farooqui, is a seasoned diplomat and a career Foreign Service officer with over 26 years of varied experience at the Headquarters and Pakistan Missions abroad.

He has served at the key Pakistan missions, including the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, and Pakistan’s High Commission in London.

He has also held important assignments at the Headquarters, including director general (Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey) at the foreign ministry, joint secretary national security at the National Security Division and director general at the President’s Secretariat.

Chaudhri is currently working as Director General (South Asia and SAARC) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He holds a Masters degree in international Law from the University of London and second Masters in Business Administration. He is also an alumni of the National Defence University, Washington DC.