Holy Prophet’s life – a symbol of unbounded patience, tolerance

By Syed Zahid Majeed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was in the highest level of good conduct and moral in this world as basic point in his life and teachings was to promote peace, tolerance, love and fraternity among all and sundry.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as a mercy for all mankind. One of the marvelous qualities of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was his infinite patience. In Islam, tolerance means to recognize the right to life, property, family honor and morals or principles of all people. Freedom of religion has been guaranteed by Islam since the beginning.



It prohibits violence and constraint in matters of faith and belief. The holy prophet (PBUH) used to pray to Allah Almighty to grant him good morals and high level to deal with the people. Tolerance, patience, forbearing and broadmindedness are the hallmarks of the last divine religion, Islam. It is based on divine revelation and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).



It is our religious and moral duty to follow the basic principles of Islam in which tolerance also comes. The Quran speaks about the basic dignity of all human beings regardless of their race, colour, language or nationality.



The Holy Prophet (PBUH) asked Allah Almighty to adorn him with good character and conduct. He used to say in his invocation: “O Allah, make my constitution and conduct good. He used to pray: O Allah, save me from bad character and conduct. (Al-Dua Lil Tabrani:1386) Allah Almighty accepted his prayer and molded him into the attractive conduct and moral behavior.



“Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the entire humanity, who gave charter of rights of the weaker segments of the society including women, children, and slaves, and set the rules as how to treat the war prisoners even some 1400 years ago.”



Allah Almighty says in the holy Quran: “There is no compulsion in religion.” Allah Almighty has chosen prophets with best characters, morals, and spirits. The religion Islam brought by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a religion of forgiveness, love, and tolerance. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been mentioned in these words: “And We have not sent you forth but as a mercy to mankind.” (Quran, Al-Anbiyaa: 107).



The tolerance that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had depicted in his time towards minorities still the clear elicitation of tolerance is expressed from the following verse of Quran for the Muslims that is: “For you is your religion, and for me is my religion.” (Quran 109: 6) No one from the prophets of Allah Almighty is allowed to forcefully implement their religion on people without their desire.



In Holy Quran, Allah says: “Not upon the Messenger is [responsibility] except [for] notification. And Allah knows whatever you reveal and whatever you conceal.”

Verses of the Holy Book indicate importance of the tolerance.



When the Holy Prophet (PBUH) started preaching Islam, a large number of disbelievers became his enemies.



Therefore, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had to face many hardships. It was because of his great patience and tolerance that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has not only endured their harsh treatment but also prayed for their guidance in return.



It was the first object of Allah to teach the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) good qualities. The holy Qur’an says: ‘‘It was by mercy from Allah that you were lenient with them O Muhammad (PBUH) and if you had been rude (in speech) and harsh in heart, they would have dispersed from round about you.” (Qur’an: 3: 159) This verse speaks about the kind heartedness of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and also cites the proof that they would have dispersed from round about him if he had been stern and hardhearted.

The Qur’an is quite clear on the aspect of his character.

It says: Nay verily you stand on an exalted standard of character.

(Qur’an, 68:4). The Prophet (PBUH) himself said: I have been sent to complete good conduct. (Sharh Al-Sunnah lil Baghvi:3622).

It means all good characters are athered around him.When Makkah was conquered,non-believers feared that as Muslims were in a dominant position of authority, they would take revenge from them.

But, on that day, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared amnesty for everyone. He ordered his army to fight only those who would rise in their opposition. He had forgiven all the bloodshed of the past.



During the first thirteen years of his life in Makkah, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his followers faced much oppression from their opponents.

Muslims were not ordered by Allah Almighty to fight back due to the fact that they had no military strength yet due to the small following which gradually increased.

It was only in Madina when his following and military power rapidly grew that fighting to protect themselves and the new religion was allowed.