Holding free, fair elections ECP responsibility: Solangi

Solangi
ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that it was responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) to  conduct  elections and the caretaker federal government was duty-bound to assist the ECP in the process.
Talking to media after attending book launching ceremony of  Dr Farooq Adil’s book  “Humne Jo Bhula Diya: Tareekh Ke Gumshuda Awraq”, he said Maulana Fazlur Rahman was leader of a large political party.
He said that Maulana’s statement about elections in winter must have been seen by the ECP top hierarchy and they will  respond to it.
To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s return had nothing to do with caretaker government.
Replying to a question about his recent visit to China, the minister said Pakistan enjoyed evergreen relations with Beijing and future of these ties was very bright.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services