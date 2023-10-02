Holding free, fair elections ECP responsibility: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that it was responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) to conduct elections and the caretaker federal government was duty-bound to assist the ECP in the process.

Talking to media after attending book launching ceremony of Dr Farooq Adil’s book “Humne Jo Bhula Diya: Tareekh Ke Gumshuda Awraq”, he said Maulana Fazlur Rahman was leader of a large political party.

He said that Maulana’s statement about elections in winter must have been seen by the ECP top hierarchy and they will respond to it.

To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s return had nothing to do with caretaker government.

Replying to a question about his recent visit to China, the minister said Pakistan enjoyed evergreen relations with Beijing and future of these ties was very bright.