Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tarbela Ghazi



By Andleeb Khan

TARBELA, Jan 27 (APP):The residents of Khaloo village, situated in Tarbela Ghazi, on Thursday accidently found sculptures of historical significance during the expansion of a cemetery.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Khadija Omar talking to APP disclosed details of the discovery and said she was approached by a local Mudassar Jameel, Chairman of Hasaas group and reported with the archeological treasures and handed them over to her.

She said the discovery was unique in its nature and they had involved the Archaeological Department to ensure the place’s further excavation and protection of the treasure. For the purpose, she said, a 30 meters area was cordoned off and three police officials were deployed around the Khaloo village’s graveyard.

Khadija informed that the locals were working on the expansion of the cemetery when they found two sculptures in well shape, assumed to be belonging from the Buddhists’ Gandhara Civilization.

The valuable treasure, she said, had been handed over to Archeology Department for further inquiry and more possible discoveries. It merits to mention here that Khaloo is a village of Gandhara Civilization and its locals are anxiously waiting for further treasure hunt by the Archaeological Department.

A local resident Bilal talking to APP said the villagers voluntarily reported to the police about the new findings and they were proud that such treasures of historical importance were the identification of their area, which also helped bring development there.