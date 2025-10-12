Historic screening of first-ever Burushaski Feature Film “Hun Dan: An Echo of a Dirge” draws wide acclaim in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): In a landmark moment for Pakistan’s cinematic and cultural heritage, the screening of the first-ever feature film in the endangered Burushaski language, “Hun Dan: An Echo of a Dirge,” captivated audiences during its exclusive screening at the Islamabad Club cinema this weekend.

The event brought together a diverse audience of filmmakers, cultural activists, environmentalists, and art enthusiasts, who hailed the production as a groundbreaking achievement that seamlessly blends indigenous storytelling with contemporary global concerns.

Produced by Karamat Ali and his creative team, Hun Dan stands as a cultural milestone in Pakistan’s film industry. Visually arresting and emotionally profound, the film explores the spiritual bond between humanity and nature, while reflecting on critical issues such as climate change, wildlife preservation, and the fragile balance of ecosystems.

Set amid the majestic landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan, the film draws deeply from the myths, oral traditions, and collective memory of the Burusho people. With minimal yet impactful dialogue, evocative imagery, and haunting soundscapes, Hun Dan immerses viewers in a cinematic experience that is both meditative and soul-stirring.

The film’s release holds particular significance at a time when UNESCO has listed Burushaski as an endangered language. By bringing this linguistic treasure to the screen, the filmmakers have made a vital contribution to preserving Pakistan’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Audience members lauded the film for its authenticity and message of environmental consciousness.

“It’s not just a film, it’s a profound reminder of who we are and what we’re losing,” said one attendee.

Another remarked, “Hearing Burushaski on the big screen was deeply moving. It’s a proud and emotional moment for our community.”

Speaking at the event, Producer Karamat Ali underscored the importance of indigenous narratives in shaping global conversations on conservation and sustainability.

“Through Hun Dan, we wanted to show that stories from our mountains carry universal meaning; they speak of humanity’s shared duty toward the planet,” he said.

With Hun Dan, Pakistan’s cinema charts a bold new course, embracing linguistic diversity, environmental awareness, and artistic experimentation. As the final scene faded and applause filled the hall, it was evident: this was more than a film screening, it was the dawn of a cultural awakening.