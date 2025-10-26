Historic Cultural Exchange: China’s $2.2 Billion Blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ to Premiere in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):A landmark achievement in cultural and cinematic collaboration between Pakistan and China has been announced, as HKC Entertainment, in association with Mandviwalla Entertainment, prepares to release the Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” across Pakistan on Friday, October 31, 2025.

This milestone marks the first major Chinese film to be imported and distributed in Pakistan in recent years, signifying a renewed era of artistic and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Having shattered global box-office records, Ne Zha 2 stands as the world’s highest-grossing animated film, the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, and China’s top-grossing film ever, earning an unprecedented US$2.2 billion worldwide. Pakistani audiences will now have the opportunity to experience this visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic masterpiece on the big screen.

The official premiere was attended by H.E. Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Minister Counsellor and Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, underscoring the diplomatic and cultural significance of this release.

The film will be screened nationwide in two versions: the original Chinese version with English subtitles and a specially produced Urdu-dubbed version for local audiences.

Joyce Lee, Managing Director of Encore Films, expressed her enthusiasm over this partnership:

“Ne Zha 2 is a milestone film that has redefined the landscape of Asian cinema. We are delighted to collaborate with HKC Entertainment and Mandviwalla Entertainment to bring this remarkable production to Pakistan. We look forward to sharing the story of Ne Zha 2 with audiences here, alongside our valued cinema partners.”

Speaking at the premiere, H.E. Mr. Shi Yuanqiang highlighted the cultural importance of the collaboration:

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla emphasized the broader significance of this cinematic collaboration:

“The release of Ne Zha 2 is not merely a cinematic event; it reflects the depth and resilience of Pakistan–China relations. Our leadership—particularly President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—has always championed the ‘Iron Brother’ friendship between our nations. The exchange of our major films underscores how this partnership extends vibrantly into arts, culture, and media.”

Mr. Sardar Yasir Illyas, Advisor and National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism, described the exchange as a landmark in regional cinematic cooperation:

“This development is transformative for the regional film industry. With Ne Zha 2 entering Pakistani cinemas and The Legend of Maula Jatt preparing for release in China, we are witnessing an unprecedented two-way cultural exchange. This collaboration will not only elevate the visibility of Pakistani cinema globally but also strengthen our creative and cultural ties with China.”

A two-way cinematic exchange

In a corresponding development, Pakistan’s highest-grossing film The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) is scheduled for release in China in November/December 2025. This marks the first-ever Pakistani film approved by China Film Group under the official quota system for release on a revenue-sharing basis, paving the way for future cross-border cinematic collaborations.

This bilateral cultural exchange highlights the shared vision of both nations to foster cooperation and mutual respect through the arts and entertainment sector.

Long live Pakistan–China ironclad friendship!