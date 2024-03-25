Hindu community celebrates Holi in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):The Hindu community in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi celebrated the spring festival of Holi on Monday.

Pakistan Hindu and Sikh Welfare Association organized special worship services at the temple and distributed parashad among the devotees.

A large number of Hindu community participated in the festivities and later they threw colour at each other. Member National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar said that the purpose behind celebrating the Holi festival is to promote Love of the neighbour, Love of the Good and Love of the neighbour’ among all religions. “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours,” he added.