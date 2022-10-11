Hina reaffirms Pakistan’s support for UN peacekeeping

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for UN peacekeeping including the country’s commitment to promoting gender perspective in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The minister of state, in a meeting with the Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix here at Foreign Office, underscored Pakistan’s unique role and contribution as one of the top troop-contributing countries over decades.

They exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations through advancing political processes, ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers, and provision of adequate resources corresponding to the mandates.

The minister of state noted that the important work carried out by the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was a symbol of the UN’s commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and recognition of the need for its peaceful resolution.

The USG appreciated Pakistan’s leading role in UN peacekeeping and paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving under the UN flag.

He looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the peacekeeping performance and success of the UN Missions.

Underscoring Pakistan’s strong attachment to multilateralism, the minister of state assured full support for the reform and strengthening of the UN peacekeeping architecture.

Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem also hosted USG Lacroix over a working lunch.