Hina Khar lauds services of outgoing Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has lauded Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood for his outstanding services for the country rendered during his career.

The State Minister expressed these views as the outgoing foreign secretary paid a farewell call on her, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hina Khar also extended the appreciation to Sohail Mahmood on behalf of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the entire family of the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

She wished the outgoing foreign secretary the best for his future endeavors.