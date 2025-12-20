Hijab snatching: Tarar calls out India’s moral bankruptcy, polarisation & extremism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has strongly criticised India over a hijab-snatching incident in Bihar, calling it a reflection of rising Islamophobia and intolerance.

In an interview with WE News English, Information Minister said a deeply unfortunate incident had come to light, pointing to the case of a Muslim medical graduate allegedly forced to remove her veil.

He said India was “suffering from moral bankruptcy, extreme polarisation and violent extremism,” adding that such conduct by a senior political leader was “highly condemnable.”

Tarar further described the incident as emblematic of escalating Islamophobia, driven by propaganda and distorted narratives.

He noted that Foreign Office had formally condemned the incident, which prompted a diplomatic response from Islamabad.

Emphasising that there could be “no justification” for such an act, Tarar said such episodes should not be viewed in isolation, as they are often tied to organised propaganda and distorted narratives amplified through digital platforms. Arguing that such incidents are often accompanied by organised propaganda and distorted narratives, amplified across digital platforms.

The Minister said Pakistan has been subjected to sustained information warfare from India, especially during periods of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. He argued that misinformation and exaggerated claims are increasingly deployed to shape both domestic and international opinion.

Referring to the confrontation earlier this year, which Pakistan officially termed Marka-e-Haq, Tarar said the information sphere emerged as a key battleground, alongside diplomatic and military pressures.

He alleged that false and misleading claims circulated widely from Indian media and online sources during the crisis.

Tarar said India’s lack of a coordinated information strategy allowed inaccurate reports to circulate, ultimately undermining New Delhi’s international credibility.

He contrasted this with Pakistan’s approach, which he said centred on the timely release of verified information. Tarar noted that during the confrontation, Pakistan pursued a unified communication strategy, coordinating efforts between the prime minister’s office, the Foreign Ministry, the Information Ministry and the military’s media wing, ISPR.

He said the prime minister publicly offered a fair and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident and that diplomatic engagement was pursued in parallel with regular media briefings. Information, he said, was shared in real time across institutions and provided promptly to Pakistani broadcasters and international media organisations.

Tarar praised Pakistan’s media for responsibly broadcasting official information, adding that international outlets leaned on Islamabad’s account of events as it was backed by verifiable facts.

Domestically, he said Pakistan’s government stressed political unity during the crisis, while India’s political polarisation undermined the coherence of its messaging.

Tarar said Pakistan relied heavily on digital tools to counter misinformation. As Indian authorities restricted Pakistani YouTube channels and commentators, Pakistan responded by placing paid digital advertisements inside India, allowing Pakistani content to reach Indian audiences directly.

He noted that content showcasing Pakistan’s armed forces garnered millions of views and sparked debate in India over the prominence of Pakistani narratives on local platforms. According to Tarar, the episode demonstrated the limitations of digital censorship in an interconnected media environment.

He said the government activated its fact-checking mechanisms to counter inaccurate reporting.

According to Tarar, the Ministry of Information has established official “fake news buster” social media accounts and a dedicated verification cell that monitors digital platforms, identifies false content and issues corrections.

Verified information, he said, is disseminated through social media, electronic media and directly to international wire services.

He added that officials remain in regular contact with correspondents from global news agencies, to ensure timely clarification and accurate reporting.

Regarding Government information policy and digital department Tarar said these responses are part of a broader restructuring of Pakistan’s information and communication policy.

He said the government created Pakistan’s first official digital communication department after amending administrative rules and creating new positions.

The department, he said, functions as a central hub equipped with digital monitoring systems, content production facilities, a podcast studio and in-house teams of digital media specialists and influencers.

Its role is to monitor narratives, coordinate messaging and disseminate verified information quickly during both routine governance and crisis situations.

He described the department as a “nerve centre” that proved particularly effective during the confrontation with India by allowing different state institutions to operate under a single communication framework.

Tarar emphasized that the government’s strategy represents a clear break from past administrations, which, he noted, leaned heavily on traditional press briefings and and reactive communication strategies.

He said earlier governments lacked a permanent digital footprint and responded to crises on an ad hoc basis. The present strategy, he added, prioritises proactive digital engagement, institutional coordination and rapid fact-checking as core elements of governance.

Tarar said the information policy is aligned with the government’s wider objectives, including diplomacy, economic recovery and international image management. He called for a coordinated global response to misinformation, arguing that disinformation, Islamophobia and digital propaganda are transnational challenges.

He added that Pakistan intends to keep pressing these concerns at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, calling for common standards, stronger international collaboration, and greater accountability from social media companies.

Tarar stressed that Pakistan views effective communication and credible information management as vital tools for safeguarding national interests and advancing its position internationally.