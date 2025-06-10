43.3 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
National

Highlights of PSDP 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2025-26 announced by the federal government here Tuesday:
— Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2025-26 is Rs 4.223 trillion.
— The share of the federal PSDP is Rs 1,000 billion while that of the provincial PSDP is Rs 2.869 trillion.
— Board of Investment will get Rs 1,105 million.
— Rs70,388 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.
— Rs2.783 billion for Climate Change Division and Environmental Coordination Division.
— Rs50 million for Commerce Division.
— Rs149.150 million for Communication Division (other than NHA).
— Rs11.553 billion for Defence Division.
— Rs1.786 billion for Defence Production Division.
— Rs495 million was allocated for Establishment Division.
— Rs18.580 billion for Federal Education and Professional Training Division.
— Rs851 million for Finance Division.
— Rs39.488 billion for Higher Education Commission.
— Rs15.005 billion for Housing and Works Division.
— Rs23 million for Human Rights Division.
— Rs1.904 billion for Industries and Production Division.
— Rs6.026 billion for Information and Broadcasting Division.
— Rs16.227 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division.
— Rs1.179 billion was earmarked for Inter-provincial Coordination Division.
— Rs12.908  billion for Interior Division.
— Rs1.912  billion for Law and Justice Division.
— Rs3.465 billion for Maritime Affairs Division.
— Rs4.253 billion for National Food Security and Research Division.
— Rs14.343 billion for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division.
— Rs1.676 billion for National Culture and Literary Heritage Division.
— Rs761 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
— Rs2.500 billion for Parliamentary Affairs Division.
— Rs718 million for Petroleum Division.
— Rs2.095 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division.
— Rs22.415  billion for Railways Division
— Rs650 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.
— Rs7.150 billion for Revenue Division.
— Rs4.792  billion for Science and Technological Research Division.
— Rs5.418 billion for SUPPARCO.
— Rs503 million for the Special Investment Facilitation Council Division.
— Rs133.424 billion for Water Resources Division.
