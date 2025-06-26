Higher education guarantee for country’s bright future: Chairman Senate

SWABI, Jun 26 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani here Thursday said that higher education was imperative for fast track development and guarantee of our country’s bright future.

Addressing convocation at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Science and Technology (GIKI), the Chairman Senate said that a skilled workforce was essential for sustainable progress and development.

While paying tribute to GIKI for its overall performance and exemplary services in various fields, the Chairman Senate said that institutions like GIKI are striving to enhance the skills of such a workforce.

He said that the technology sector plays a vital role in accelerating the pace of development and significant improvements observed in Pakistan’s digital economy.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan ranks fourth globally in the freelancing sector and students of GIKI should use their acquired skills and expertise to serve the nation and contribute significantly in the country’s development process.

“Through research and innovation, we can address local and global challenges like climate change, food security, and sustainable energy.” He said that students should use their knowledge and abilities for the betterment of humanity and to ensure a bright and sustainable future for coming generations.

“Transformation is also taking place in the education sector,” he said, adding “we must increase our reliance on technology.”

The Chairman Senate said the goal of establishing a Digital Nation Pakistan and Special Technology Zones is to promote growth and investment in this vital sector.

He said a convocation marks the beginning of a new journey in students’ lives.

The Chairman Senate thanked President of the Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Board of Governors, Engineer Saleem Saifullah Khan,

Executive Director Shakeel Durrani and other organizers. He also paid tribute for their contributions to science education, research, and development.

Chairman Senate distributed degrees among students. President of SOPREST, Engineer Saleem Saifullah Khan while thanking the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan must adopt a self-reliance strategy for sustainable economic progress.

He said that Ghulam Ishaq Khan founded this institution with a mission and students bear a great responsibility, adding efforts of faculty are commendable.

Saleem Saifullah Khan said that students from diverse cultures of the country are studying at the institute. He said parents of graduating students deserve heartfelt congratulations upon successful completion of studies of their loved ones.