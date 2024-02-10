High profile Daesh terrorist Abu Hamza Kurasani in Qilla Saifullah operation

RAWALPINDI, Feb 10 (APP): The security forces on Friday killed a high-profile terrorist, who was associated with Daesh and involved in recent bombing attacks in Balochistan, during an intelligence-based operation in Qilla Saifullah district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted by the security forces on the reported presence of the high profile terrorist Abdul Shakoor alias Nauman alias Abu Hamza Khurasani of Daesh.

The ISPR said that the terrorist was the mastermind of Februray 7 bombings in Qila Saifullah and Pishin, and highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

“He had also planned to conduct high profile suicide bombing attacks in Balochistan, which were successfully averted due to timely and prompt action by the security forces and the intelligence agencies,” it added.

“The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.