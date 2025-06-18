High level briefing on Federal Education budget held

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan MNA, conducted a high-level briefing on the federal education budget for FY 2025–26 with the Members of the National Assembly here Tuesday. In her opening remarks, she thanked the participants for their continued commitment to addressing Pakistan’s education crisis and emphasized the importance of proactive legislative oversight. The session, held under the Parliamentary Engagement on National Education Emergency, aimed to equip lawmakers with a technical understanding of budget allocations and policy trends. The presentation, delivered by Anthro Insights, offered an overview of the federal budget allocations for education over the past five years.

The briefing highlighted that a significant part of the budget continues to be absorbed by recurring expenditures like salaries, leaving little space for development projects. Key federal initiatives—including Daanish Schools and ICT-based programs—have demonstrated slow progress. The PSDP allocation also leans heavily towards ongoing projects, with minimal investment in new schemes.

The parliamentarians urged the government to ensure timely distribution of textbooks, launch targeted enrollment drives for out-of-school children and invest in quality teacher training. They stressed the need for adequate budgetary allocations to meet these goals, as highlighted through key performance indicators presented during the session.

The discussion concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen parliamentary oversight and to hold follow-up consultations with the Ministry of Federal Education. Legislators agreed that without bold action and strategic investments, Pakistan risks entrenching a generation in educational poverty

The session witnessed active participation from key Members of Parliament, including Convenor PCCR Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan; Convenor, Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz Malik; Secretary, Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Dr. Shahida Rehmani; Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar; and Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources, Ms. Rana Ansar. MNAs Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Ms. Kiran Haider, and Ms. Zehra Wadood Fatemi were also in attendance, while Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah joined the session virtually.