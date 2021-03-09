High Commissioner Tarar lauds COL's Girls Inspire Initiative for higher, female education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has lauded the efforts of Commonwealth of Learning (COL), an intergovernmental organization of the Commonwealth, for higher education and focusing on female education through their Girls Inspire Initiative).

The concept of offline virtual classroom developed by COL’s Aptus (digital connectivity system) has given remarkable results in Pakistan, he said during a virtual discussion hosted by Government of Canada and COL in Ottawa, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday said.

“The Girl’s Inspire Initiative has helped in providing opportunities to the female segment of the society who have achieved the goal of being schooled trained in skills to earn sustainable livelihoods”.

“This initiative has also helped to mitigate early and forced marriage in rural communities resulting in the female participation as a community in the society”, High Commissioner Tarar said.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and President of the Commonwealth of Learning Professor Asha Kanwar also addressed the webinar.

High Commissioner Tarar said education was a basic and fundamental right of all human beings. Pakistan was a country blessed with a large population of approximately 200 million. 60 percent of the population fell in the youth category, he added.

He further said Pakistan being a developing country has a challenge to impart quality education to such a large youthful population. The enrollment rate of both genders in secondary education was somewhat encouraging while in the Tertiary education it was below the desired level, he added.

High Commissioner Tatar said he was very pleased to watch a video testimonial from a young Pakistani lady Syeda Daniyah Ali who had benefited from the programme.

Higher education initiative by COL had helped to develop human resources for social and economic development in the countries of commonwealth.

It was a commendable service being provided by COL to help develop capacity building, policy development and curriculum reforms, he added.