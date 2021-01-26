ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thuesday said the hidden extremism in India, which was cleverly covered up by its media and government, was starting to expose to the world.

In a tweet in connection with India so-called Republic Day, being observed by Kashmiris as Black Day today, he said Indian state continued violence against minorities and hatred for Kashmiris that clearly indicated its extremist policies.

India under Hindutva Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned its Army and its irregular militant organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to target its minority groups, especially Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

“Kashmir is specially targeted as Modi has tasked its Army to carry out the genocide of Kashmiris,” it added.