HHGTL, HBP complete Dakhni Front End Compression Project for OGDCL

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Hong Kong HuiHua Global Corporation Ltd (HHGTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Oil HBP Science and Technology Ltd (HBP), has successfully completed the Dakhni Front End Compression Project for Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s upstream energy sector.

Executed in collaboration with MHAA Corporation and in joint venture with Etimaad Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd., with ILF serving as the engineering consultant, the EPCC project was delivered within the stipulated timeframe and in full compliance with OGDCL’s technical and contractual requirements, said a press release on Tuesday.

The project represents a strategic upgrade to production infrastructure at one of Pakistan’s key natural gas fields. The newly installed state-of-the-art compression facilities are designed to optimize reservoir performance of up to 28 MMSCFD, mitigate natural production decline, and significantly enhance gas recovery efficiency. By strengthening field deliverability and ensuring sustained output, the project directly contributes to improved production capacity and long-term operational reliability.

The successful completion of the Dakhni project underscores HHGTL’s proven capability to execute complex front-end compression projects with precision, speed, and uncompromising quality. Seamless integration of engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities ensured strict adherence to international HSE standards, technical excellence, and operational integrity.

Building on this success, HHGTL/HBP–MHAA, in joint venture with AJCL, is currently executing the OGDCL/ENAR Compression Project. Leveraging the strong performance demonstrated at Dakhni, the joint venture remains committed to delivering the ENAR project with the same level of technical excellence and operational efficiency.

HHGTL’s strong track record also includes the successful execution and delivery of the 98 MMSCFD LPG Processing Plant at Nashpa Field in 2018, a large-scale facility that stands as a testament to the company’s technical strength, reliability, and unwavering commitment to meeting the highest industry standards.

The collaboration between OGDCL, ILF, and the HHGTL/HBP–MHAA–Etimaad Joint Venture reflects a shared commitment in maximizing indigenous hydrocarbon resources and advancing Pakistan’s energy security objectives. Beyond enhancing production efficiency, the project highlights the critical role of strategic partnerships in delivering high-impact upstream solutions.