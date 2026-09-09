Helmet use hits 90pc in Islamabad as ITP safety drive changes riding habits

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Helmet use among motorcyclists in Islamabad has reached 90 percent, a result Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) attributed to its special campaign combining road-safety awareness with enforcement to protect riders from serious injuries.

An ITP official told APP on Wednesday that the special campaign to promote helmet use among motorcycle riders was continuing across the federal capital.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Kainat Azhar Khan termed the sharp increase in helmet use an encouraging development for the safety of citizens.

A helmet is not merely a traffic requirement; it protects the life of a motorcyclist, she said.

The CTO Kainat urged motorcycle riders to use standard-quality helmets during every journey for their own safety and the protection of their loved ones.

She said ITP was not only enforcing traffic laws but was also taking extensive measures to create traffic awareness among citizens.

Kainat said compliance with traffic laws and helmet use were essential for safe travel.

She said Islamabad’s roads could be made safer with the cooperation of citizens and urged motorcyclists to make helmet use a regular part of every journey.