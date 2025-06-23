HEC’s Quality Assurance Agency holds two workshops in Karachi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the Higher Education Commission has organised two capacity-building workshops at Aga Khan University, Karachi.

According to official sources, the workshops brought together Directors of Quality Enhancement Cells from all public & private universities across Sindh and Balochistan.

The events were part of QAA’s national initiative to implement the new Quality Assurance Framework (PSG-2023), review progress on QAA targets assigned to degree-awarding institutions, and enhance understanding of revised HEC-QAD policies. These sessions followed earlier successful engagements in Punjab, Islamabad, GB, and AJK.

Both programs concluded with certificate distribution, a guided tour of AKU’s quality practices, and a collective reaffirmation to strengthen the quality assurance landscape in Pakistan.