HEC postpones recruitment tests schedule

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): The Higher Education Commission’s Education Testing Council (ETC) announced the postponement of different  ritten tests originally scheduled for October 11 and 12.

The postponed tests included the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT), the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT), and Recruitment Test for the Positions of AML-CFT.

This decision was taken due to the prevailing law and order situation in various cities across the country. A new test schedule will be shared with all registered candidates in due course.

