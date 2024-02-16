HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

PESHAWAR, Feb 16 (APP):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Regional Centre, Peshawar organized the Regional Round of the Pakistan Universities Debating Championship (PUDC) 2023-24.

The event was organized here at M. Hafizullah Auditorium, Khyber Medical University (KMU) and was attended by guests including Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Sarhad University of Science & Technology Peshawar Prof. Dr. Salim ur Rehman.

A total of 27 universities nominated their students for the event, out of which 156 participants, including 41 females from 24 public and private sector universities / DAI’s participated in the event.

Deputy Director / In-charge HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar Shafi Ur Rahman welcomed the participants, their focal persons / faculty members and other guests in the event.

In the English debate, FATA University, FR Kohat clinched the 1st position, the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar got 2nd position, and Hazara University, Mansehra obtained 3rd position.

Meanwhile, in the Urdu debate competition, Ghulam Ishaq Khan University of Sciences and Technology, Swabi secured 1st position, Women University, Swabi attained 2nd Position, and the University of Agriculture, D.I. Khan claimed 3rd Position. Only two teams from each category will advance to the National Level at HEC Islamabad.

Chief guest, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq and Guest of Honour Vice Chancellor Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Salim ur Rehman, expressed their gratitude to Deputy Director / In-charge Shafi Ur Rahman and Focal Person / Organizer Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Director HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar for their dedicated efforts.

During their address, they commended the participating students for their outstanding contributions and emphasized the collective responsibility of both the government and universities in providing such platforms and opportunities for students to excel.