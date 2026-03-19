HEC notifies cyber security curriculum in line with industry demands

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has announced updated, industry-aligned curricula for BS, MS, and Associate Degree programmes in Cyber Security, to be implemented from Fall 2026.

Developed in accordance with the HEC Undergraduate Education Policy 2023, these programmes emphasise practical skills, hands-on training, internships, and industry-recognised certifications in the domain of cyber security to better prepare graduates for real-world cybersecurity challenges.

The curriculum has been developed in consultation with subject experts from academia, industry and relevant accreditation bodies. It offers recommended specialisations including Network and Infrastructure Security, Cryptography, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Internet of Things and Embedded Systems Security, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance. The programmes also place strong emphasis on research, innovation, and ethical responsibility. Higher education institutions (HEIs) may introduce additional specialisations based on the availability of faculty, infrastructure, and resources, subject to approval by their statutory bodies.

The curriculum has been shared with higher education institutions and is available on the HEC website. Director General Dr Amjad Hussain chaired the meeting of the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) for Cyber Security.