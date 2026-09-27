HEC issues public alert on Foreign Degree Programs to protect students from unrecognized degrees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued a strong public alert for students enrolling in foreign degree programs being offered locally in partnership with Pakistani institutions.

Under its Transnational Education (TNE) Policy, HEC has clarified that a foreign university is allowed to offer degrees in Pakistan only through a local partner institution that has been formally approved by HEC for that specific collaboration.

The advisory warns that students must verify the status before paying any fee or taking admission. HEC stated that students studying or intending to study in any such foreign program offered locally must verify that the partnering institution appears on HEC’s official website and list of recognized transnational and foreign-collaboration institutions before enrolling or making any payment.

According to HEC, TNE Recognition covers the foreign awarding institution itself, the Pakistani partner delivering the program, the exact degree programs approved under it, and the designated location or campus of delivery.

In an important notice, HEC said it will recognize only those programs delivered by approved foreign-local partnerships, at designated locations, under an approved agreement.

Any program run outside these terms, including an unlisted partner, an unapproved degree, or an undesignated site, will not be recognized or equated by HEC.

HEC further emphasized that a recognized foreign university does not, by itself, make every local partnership or delivery site automatically approved.

For verification, students and parents have been advised to check the official lists before admission. The list of recognized institutions is available at http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/TNEI and the full TNE Policy can be viewed at http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/TNE.

The move is aimed at saving thousands of students from wasting fees and years on illegal or unapproved foreign collaborations that will not be attested later for jobs or higher studies.