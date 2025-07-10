HEC chairperson appointment: search committee holds first meeting

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired the first meeting of the Search Committee on Wednesday to initiate the process for appointing a new Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar, Secretary Education Nadeem Mehbub, and the Vice Chancellors of Dewan University and Aga Khan University attended the meeting, said a press release.

Minister Khalid Maqbool emphasized that the appointment process would be transparent, merit-based, and conducted in a timely manner. “Transparency, merit, and timely action are our guiding principles,” he remarked.

He said that ensuring competent leadership in the HEC was vital for enhancing the quality of higher education in the country.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on July 26, 2025.