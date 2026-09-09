HEC Chairman inaugurates Modern Theatre Hall at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art theatre hall at Academic Complex of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), marking a significant step towards creating a vibrant academic, literary, cultural and creative environment for students.

The new facility is designed to provide students with a dedicated platform to express their ideas, showcase their creative talents, engage in performing arts and participate in intellectual and cultural activities alongside their academic pursuits.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, faculty members and principal officers. As the first event at the newly inaugurated theatre hall, a ceremony was held to launch “Teacher Education in Pakistan” authored by Punjab University Profesdor Emeritus and renowned educationist Prof. Dr Munawar Sultana Mirza with HEC Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar presiding.

Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said that competent, well-trained and committed teachers are indispensable for ensuring quality education in Pakistan. He emphasized that a teacher is not merely a source of academic knowledge but should also serve as a role model for students, parents and society.

He stressed that teachers must continuously enhance their academic, pedagogical and professional competencies to respond effectively to changing educational needs.

He said “Teacher Education in Pakistan” is particularly important in this context, as it offers valuable insights into teacher education and training, the role of teachers and their professional development. He encouraged teachers and education professionals to read and benefit from the book.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood paid tribute to the academic and teaching services of Prof. Dr Munawar Sultana Mirza describing her as a respected academic authority and an insightful personality in the field of education and teaching.

He said that “Teacher Education in Pakistan” reflects her academic insight, extensive experience and intellectual contribution, making it a valuable scholarly resource for those associated with education.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education Hassan Saqlain, Parliamentary Secretary Rabia Naseem, Professor Emeritus and former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan Butt and Dr Afshan Huma also addressed the ceremony.

The speakers described “Teacher Education in Pakistan” as a significant scholarly contribution to teacher education and training in Pakistan and paid tribute to Prof. Dr Munawar Sultana Mirza for her academic and research contributions.