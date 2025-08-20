Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls in central and lower Sindh as well as southern Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the advisory, torrential rains may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, and Jamshoro. Flash floods are also likely in the southern parts of Balochistan.

The PMD cautioned that heavy rainfall, windstorms, and lightning could damage vulnerable structures including kacha houses, billboards, electric poles, solar panels, and vehicles.

For Islamabad and adjoining areas, partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain-wind/thundershowers has been predicted on Thursday.

Similar conditions are likely in the Pothohar region, northeast and southern Punjab, and upper Sindh.

In Punjab, hot and humid weather will prevail in most districts, though isolated rain and thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Galiyat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, and adjoining areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may see partly cloudy skies with rain at isolated places including Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy conditions with rain and thundershowers are expected in Gwadar, Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta, and Ziarat, with chances of heavy falls in some areas.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain has been forecast, while most other areas are expected to remain dry.

During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Sindh, Punjab, and southeast Balochistan.

Karachi received significant showers, including 60 mm at Nazimabad, 49 mm at Korangi, and 45 mm at Keamari. Hyderabad Airport recorded 62 mm, while Shaheed Benazirabad received 57 mm. In Punjab, Sheikhupura saw 36 mm, while Ormara in Balochistan recorded 28 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures on Wednesday were 43 C in Nokkundi and 42C in Dalbandin.