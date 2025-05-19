Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a severe heatwave is expected to continue across the country during the current week due to the presence of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, daytime temperatures in the southern half of the country including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal from May 20 to 24.

In the upper half covering central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, temperatures are likely to soar 5 to 7 degrees celsius above normal during the same period.

Dust storms and gusty winds may occur at isolated locations in plain areas due to excessive heating.

The general public, especially children, women, and the elderly, are strongly advised to take precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses.

People should avoid exposure to direct sunlight during daytime and stay well-hydrated.

Farmers are advised to plan their agricultural activities in line with the weather forecast and ensure proper care for livestock.

Rising temperatures in the northern areas may accelerate snowmelt, potentially affecting water flow in rivers and streams.

All citizens are urged to use water judiciously.

The met office has advised all concerned departments and authorities to remain alert and take necessary steps to mitigate the risks associated with the ongoing heatwave.