Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current week:PMD

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the current week.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjo Daro, Jacobabad, Dadu 49C, Sibbi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Khairpur, Sukkur, Padidan, Noorpur Thal 48, Mithi, Chhor, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Kot Addu and Rahim Yar Khan 47C.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next few days.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most areas of the country.