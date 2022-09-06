Hearts of Kashmiris, Pakistanis beat in unison: AJK PM

MIRPUR [AJK], Sep 06 (APP): Prime Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while addressing a mammoth public gathering in his electoral constituency of Bagh on late Monday said that the people of Poonch region have always rendered matchless sacrifices for the freedom movement and defense of the country.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brethren in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination – since hearts of the Kashmiris and Pakistanis beat in unison” he said adding “we will never let the freedom movement of Kashmir weaken at any stage.

Praising the people of Poonch for their courage and bravery, the PM announced a historic development package worth billions of rupees for Bagh during his visit to the city.

The AJK PM unveiled a host of packages of Rs.1billion interest-free loans for the residents of Bagh, establishment of a Veterinary College and Army Public School, providing additional funds to Bagh Development Authority, opening Kashmir University campus in the city, setting up of a DSP office in Hari Gahl, construction of concrete houses for the post 90s Kashmiri refugees and making Rada Bairpani a subdivision and granting Nayabat-status to Mallot and South Bagh.

The PM said that the government would leave no stone unturned in securing the rights of its people.

Reiterating his commitment to address the problems being faced by the common masses, the PM said resolving people’s problems was his government’s responsibility.

Expressing gratitude to the residents of Bagh for their generous welcome the Sardar Tanveer Illayas said that he owed a debt of gratitude to the people for the historic reception he received on his visit to the city.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival in Bagh, the main highway right from Muzaffarabad to Bagh was decorated with welcome banners. Ministers, office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and government secretaries including Agriculture Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Tahir Iqbal Khan, Sardar Iftikhar Rasheed and others were part of the PM’s cavalcade.

Hailing the party chairman Imran Khan’s political approach and policies, he said, “Imran Khan was emerged as a global leader”.

On the occasion officials of MTBC and IT Board Azad Kashmir signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the development of information technology sector in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. An MoU was signed between the sports department and the Kashmir Kings for the development of sports.

APP / AHR.