Hearing on Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail adjourned

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sought case records from the prosecution and adjourned the hearing on post-arrest bail petitions of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two cases related to the May 9 arson and vandalism incidents.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing, during which Advocate Rana Mudassir Umar appeared on behalf of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The counsel claimed that the prosecution was not deliberately producing the case records and it was an attempt to delay the bail proceedings.

The court directed the prosecution to submit the relevant case records and postponed further proceedings on the bail petitions until January 27.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has filed bail petitions in cases pertaining to the burning of police vehicles near Mughalpura and the vicinity of Jinnah House.

It may be recalled that Shah Mahmood Qureshi has already been acquitted in five cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents.