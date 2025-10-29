Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Hearing in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case adjourned till Nov 5

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Wednesday postponed the hearing of the alleged murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf until November 5 due to the absence of the defence counsel.
During the proceedings, the court noted that the defence lawyer was not available, leading to no progress in the case. The judge directed that witnesses be summoned again for the next hearing.
State prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain appeared before the court during the session.
The case has been registered at the Sumbal Police Station against the accused, Umar Hayat, under murder charges. The court will now resume the hearing on November 5.
