Hearing in Azam Swati’s tweets case adjourned till Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati till October 23, after prosecution witnesses failed to appear in court.
During the proceedings, the court was informed that the prosecution witnesses were not present, resulting in the postponement of their statements. The judge directed the prosecution to ensure the attendance of all witnesses at the next hearing.
The cases were registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over Swati’s controversial tweets.
The court will now record the witnesses’ statements on the next hearing scheduled for October 23.
