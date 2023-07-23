Healthy diet campaign being launched to provide information about food ingredients to public: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that under his direction, a ‘Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa (Healthy diet, Health forever’ campaign was being launched all over Pakistan that would help consumers to get information about the food ingredients served to them.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said under the drive, every restaurant would inform the consumer about the total calories included in the food stuff.

The prime minister observed that public health was closely related to provision of clean and healthy diet.

It was their right to learn about the food ingredients with which they were served with so that they could chose food items on the basis of provision of better and clear information.

عوام کی اچھی صحت کا صاف اور صحت مند خوراک سے گہرا تعلق ہے۔

یہ عوام کا حق ہے کہ انہیں یہ معلوم ہو کہ ان کو فراہم کردہ خوراک میں کیا اجزا شامل کیے گئے ہیں تاکہ وہ بہتر اور شفاف معلومات کی بنا پر اپنی خوراک کا انتخاب کر سکیں۔ میری ہدایت پر "صحت مند غذا ۔تندرستی سدا " مہم کا پورے… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 23, 2023

He said this extensive campaign was being carried out across Pakistan by the Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with food authorities in all provinces.

In addition to it, the prime minister in a tweet posted in Urdu language further said, a complete nutritional information under the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) would be published on packaged food items.

Besides, trans-fat acids were being reduced to 2 percent to prevent heart and other related diseases, he added.

The prime minister further stressed that their sports fields should thrive, leaving the hospitals deserted and this campaign would be a harbinger for a healthy future.