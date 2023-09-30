Health sector to be developed on modern lines: Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Saturday said that the government has created a coherent and comprehensive strategy to develop the health sector on modern lines.

He said this while receiving a briefing from the District Health Officer about the health facilities in the federal capital.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the minister was informed about the ongoing development projects.

The minister directed to complete of the ongoing development projects of the health sector on a fast track.

He appreciated the excellent coverage of polio and immunization.

He said that the government is determined to strengthen the primary healthcare system.

“Until the primary health care system is strengthened, the burden of patients on the major hospitals will continue to increase.”

He said that the community health centre of Islamabad is being made a state-of-the-art centre while the Regional Health Center is also being upgraded.

He said that the primary health care system is being digitized to provide the best medical facilities to the patients of rural areas.

He said that the government is striving to provide the best medical facilities to the patients of rural areas at their doorsteps.

He said that steps are being taken to increase the efficiency of hospitals in the federal capital.