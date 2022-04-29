Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Qadir Patel on Friday visited the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and received a briefing on the functioning of the organization.

“Discussion will continue with PMC and if required we will go for reviewing the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act, 2020. We have discussed with the PMC about our concerns and queries raised after PMC Act,” the minister said while talking on the occasion.

He said that the government was committed to improving the medical and dental education in the country and for this special innovative steps will be taken.

He said that the discussion was going on for reviewing the PMC Act, 2020. He added next meeting will be held soon on the matter and a decision in this regard will be made.

He said that sufficient time will be given to observe the situation and to understand whether things were improved after PMC Act.