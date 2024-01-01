Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of the polio virus in environmental samples from four districts of the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the poliovirus was found in four environmental samples from Karachi Kemari, Hyderabad, Chaman, and Peshawar.

He said that Pakistan has the most extensive and sensitive polio surveillance system in the world. He added that polio surveillance systems lead to rapid virus confirmation.

He said that poliovirus quickly and easily targets children with weakened immune systems. He said that polio vaccination is the only way to protect children from the virus and disability. He said that parents must administer polio drops to children under five years of age during every campaign.