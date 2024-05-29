Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kot Haq Nawaz, Kabirwala and gathered information from parents about the measles affected children and mandated strict action against those responsible for the negligence.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, the number of ‘Clinic on Wheels’ and ‘Field Hospitals’ has been increased in the affected areas.

Additionally, a special ward for measles treatment has been established at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought an immediate report from the Secretary of Health on the causes behind the rise in measles cases. She emphasized the need for the Health Department to provide the best possible treatment to the affected children, highlighting that the loss of innocent lives is due to departmental negligence and inefficiency.

The chief minister stressed that those found responsible for the negligence will face severe punishment. She also ordered daily monitoring of measles and other infectious diseases, ensuring that no lapses occur in treating affected children. Furthermore, she directed the Health Department to ensure the availability of vaccines for all diseases, including measles, at all health centers and government hospitals across Punjab.